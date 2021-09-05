Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,822.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,822 ($23.80) and last traded at GBX 1,833 ($23.95), with a volume of 5404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,837 ($24.00).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVON. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($38.61) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,429.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,858.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £569.58 million and a PE ratio of 4.15.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

