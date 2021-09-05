Avi S. Katz Sells 24,591 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 24,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,371.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $20.75.
Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kaleyra
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.