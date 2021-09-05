Avi S. Katz Sells 24,591 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 24,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,371.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

