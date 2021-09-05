Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Lifted by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,748 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Autodesk by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 11.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 91.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 12.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 248.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $288.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

