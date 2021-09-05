Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million.

AUPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,400 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.