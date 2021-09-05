Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Aumann (OTCMKTS:AUUMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Aumann stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Aumann has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.

Aumann Company Profile

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

