AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,980 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 536.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 604.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. 27,047,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of -88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

