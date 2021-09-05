AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.5% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in AT&T were worth $90,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after purchasing an additional 524,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. 27,047,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of -88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

