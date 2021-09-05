Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,780 shares of company stock worth $365,633 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.