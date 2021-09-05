Assure Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 8th (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) are set to reverse split on Wednesday, September 8th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 8th.

OTCMKTS:ARHH remained flat at $$1.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 29,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,179. The company has a market cap of $94.69 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Assure has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. Assure had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assure will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

