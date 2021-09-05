Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $145.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:AZPN remained flat at $$130.92 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,860. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.64. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares during the period. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $150,307,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares during the period.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

