ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASMIY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a $329.68 price target on ASM International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

ASMIY stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.89. The stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 590. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.64. ASM International has a 52-week low of $134.88 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

