Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,720 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.48% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $34,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $2,662,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

ASND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $167.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.26. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

