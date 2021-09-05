Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend by 42.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE AHH opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

