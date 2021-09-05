Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARKAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $133.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.03. Arkema has a 12 month low of $95.95 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arkema will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

