Ark Trading Up 29.3% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. Ark has a total market cap of $229.48 million and approximately $85.65 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00003497 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00011348 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,715,424 coins and its circulating supply is 131,594,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

