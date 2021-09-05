Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMBL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

