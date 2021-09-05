Arizona State Retirement System Sells 965 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,825. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.