Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,859 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

