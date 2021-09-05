Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 3,033 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medallia were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in Medallia by 259.4% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 259,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,650,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLA opened at $33.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. decreased their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medallia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,245,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $210,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,970 shares of company stock worth $12,373,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

