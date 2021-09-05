Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $918,000 Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,337,307 shares of company stock valued at $411,193,201.

LESL stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

