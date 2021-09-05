Arizona State Retirement System Has $882,000 Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,023,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,671,000 after buying an additional 136,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,886,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,337,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,541,000 after acquiring an additional 37,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,479,000 after acquiring an additional 113,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

