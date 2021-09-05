Arizona State Retirement System Has $842,000 Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $2,111,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 6,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 17,629.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.41. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

