Arionum (ARO) Price Tops $0.0005

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Arionum has a market cap of $81,184.38 and $16.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,920.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.54 or 0.07713077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.56 or 0.00439036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $735.18 or 0.01443775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00141446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.95 or 0.00630294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.61 or 0.00611956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.05 or 0.00381087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

