Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 49,056 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 37.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,056 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Global Net Lease news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GNL traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.25. 616,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.