Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.41% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 200.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.3% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 81.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

TYG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,661. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.