Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.33. The company had a trading volume of 167,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,994. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average is $116.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

