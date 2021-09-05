Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060,094 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 170,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,172,000 after purchasing an additional 137,888 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $17,180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.02. The company had a trading volume of 323,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,175. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $142.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

