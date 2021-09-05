Ares Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $862,006.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $862,006.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00065269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00160955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00199310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.69 or 0.07819729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,158.68 or 0.99989406 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.97 or 0.00984706 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,865,076 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

