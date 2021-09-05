Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%.

RKDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

RKDA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 147,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,156. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of -0.68. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

