ARAW (ARAW) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 40.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One ARAW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $34,000.95 and approximately $1,477.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00062260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00125073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.10 or 0.00827027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00047517 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.