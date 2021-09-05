Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.0% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,191,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $154.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $154.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

