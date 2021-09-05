Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of APPN traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.69. The stock had a trading volume of 494,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,629. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.68 and a beta of 1.72. Appian has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.82.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Appian in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 46.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

