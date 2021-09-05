Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 181,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 122,114 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 537,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $847,223.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

