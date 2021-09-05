APENFT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $695.37 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One APENFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $105.23 million and approximately $695.37 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 107.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00126596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.39 or 0.00829805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00047446 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.