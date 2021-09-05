Anthony Hughes Sells 1,162 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CAO Anthony Hughes sold 1,162 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $17,267.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AMRS stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Amyris by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amyris by 95.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter valued at about $5,517,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

