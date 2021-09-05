Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $77.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLAN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. cut their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,175 shares of company stock worth $15,007,947. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Anaplan by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $10,591,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

