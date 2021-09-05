Analyzing Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bally’s and Wynn Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $372.79 million 5.74 -$5.49 million ($0.09) -533.33 Wynn Resorts $2.10 billion 5.54 -$2.07 billion ($19.18) -5.23

Bally’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wynn Resorts. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wynn Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bally’s and Wynn Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 0 4 0 3.00 Wynn Resorts 1 7 7 0 2.40

Bally’s currently has a consensus price target of $71.60, suggesting a potential upside of 49.17%. Wynn Resorts has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.66%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Wynn Resorts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Bally’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Bally’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bally’s has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wynn Resorts has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Wynn Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s 12.26% 9.88% 2.51% Wynn Resorts -51.94% N/A -10.44%

Summary

Bally’s beats Wynn Resorts on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

