Analyzing Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) & Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Central Valley Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 33.49% 10.87% 1.25% Truxton 35.88% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Truxton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $79.82 million 3.21 $20.35 million $1.62 13.19 Truxton $33.07 million 5.57 $11.15 million N/A N/A

Central Valley Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Central Valley Community Bancorp and Truxton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.78%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than Truxton.

Volatility and Risk

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats Truxton on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production. The real estate portfolio comprises of owner-occupied commercial real estates, land and construction loans, agricultural,investor commercial real estate loan, and others. The consumer portfolio covers equity loan and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

About Truxton

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment includes loans for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes to business enterprises that are not secured by real estate. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment refers to the loans secured by non-residential real estate and improvements thereon. The Residential Real Estate Loans segment comprises the loans secured by residential real estate, including single-family and multi-family dwellings. The Construction and Land Development Loans segment consists of loans that finance the process of improving properties preparatory to erecting new structures or the on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential or farm buildings. The Consumer Loans segment is composed of the loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures that are not secured by real estate. The company was founded in 2004

