Analyzing SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) & Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get SciPlay alerts:

14.0% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SciPlay and Greenpro Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $582.20 million 3.96 $20.90 million $0.86 20.93 Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 23.66 -$3.76 million N/A N/A

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SciPlay and Greenpro Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 8 3 0 2.17 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

SciPlay presently has a consensus target price of $19.46, suggesting a potential upside of 8.10%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.50% 4.74% 3.63% Greenpro Capital -354.82% -51.78% -32.94%

Risk & Volatility

SciPlay has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SciPlay beats Greenpro Capital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.