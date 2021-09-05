Analysts Set Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) PT at GBX 509.29

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.29 ($6.65).

A number of research firms have recently commented on PETS. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 497.80 ($6.50) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 477.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 762.22. The company has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 268 ($3.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 520 ($6.79).

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.