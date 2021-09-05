Analysts Set MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) PT at $15.80

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTW stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 682,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,637. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

