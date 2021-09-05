Analysts Set Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Price Target at $29.80

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DTCWY shares. Commerzbank cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $32.26.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.