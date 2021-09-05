Analysts Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.47. Wayfair reported earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.63.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,599 in the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W stock opened at $273.54 on Friday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.05.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

