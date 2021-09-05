Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report sales of $241.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.79 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $76.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $677.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $633.75 million to $733.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%.

Shares of PEB traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. 792,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,507 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 132.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at $5,975,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

