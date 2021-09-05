Analysts Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the highest is $2.30 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $8.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Olin by 7.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.54. 1,599,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,555. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

