Analysts Expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Nokia reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion.

NOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of Nokia stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,899,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,350,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,489,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nokia by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after buying an additional 20,356,782 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Nokia by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after buying an additional 7,502,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after buying an additional 15,196,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

