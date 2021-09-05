Analysts Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will post sales of $128.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.00 million and the highest is $130.50 million. Landec posted sales of $135.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $547.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $549.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $570.20 million, with estimates ranging from $568.70 million to $571.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of LNDC stock remained flat at $$10.55 during trading on Friday. 24,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,408. Landec has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $310.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Landec by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Landec by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Landec by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

