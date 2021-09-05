Analysts Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of KNSA opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $844.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,499,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,815,000 after acquiring an additional 248,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,965,000 after acquiring an additional 879,922 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 834,274 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

