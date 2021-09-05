Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.90). International Seaways posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Seaways by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 90,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Seaways by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 23.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 199,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

INSW stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

