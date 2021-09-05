Analysts Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $404.45 Million

Brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post $404.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $401.80 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $383.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $385.91. The stock had a trading volume of 95,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,464. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $389.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.